Multiple Crews Responding To Fire At Braum's Dairy Farm

Multiple fire crews are responding to the scene of a fire at the Braum’s Dairy Farm near Tuttle, Thursday afternoon.More >>
Multiple fire crews are responding to the scene of a fire at the Braum’s Dairy Farm near Tuttle, Thursday afternoon.More >>
The founder of a Kentucky creationism museum will appear at an Oklahoma university, after all, after the student body president initially canceled the event over objections of female and LGBTQ students and their supporters.More >>
The founder of a Kentucky creationism museum will appear at an Oklahoma university, after all, after the student body president initially canceled the event over objections of female and LGBTQ students and their supporters.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!