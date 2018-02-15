Multiple Crews Responding To Fire At Braum's Dairy Farm

Multiple fire crews are responding to the scene of a fire at the Braum’s Dairy Farm near Tuttle, Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the scene on County Road 2880, just to the north of State Highway 37, to the northwest of Tuttle.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Authorities tell News 9 the fire started in a straw barn on the property.

This is a developing story.

