Oklahoma plans to cut agency funding to close budget hole - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma plans to cut agency funding to close budget hole

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma leaders say they plan to impose across-the-board cuts to all state agencies, including public schools, to close a hole in the budget and ensure funding for three key health care agencies.

Sen. Kim David says GOP leaders were left with no other options after a package of tax hikes failed to advance from the House earlier this week. Under the bill approved by a Senate committee Thursday, monthly allocations to all state agencies will be cut by about 2 percent for the final four months of the current fiscal year.

The budget panel also approved a bill appropriating $31.7 to make up for lost federal funding for the state's two medical schools.

The proposals approved Thursday are to balance the budget for the fiscal year that ends in June.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.