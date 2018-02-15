Retired California Deputy Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Canadian County

A retired sheriff’s deputy out of California was busted with more than sixty pounds of pot during a traffic stop near El Reno on Monday.

Canadian County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 68-year-old Stanley Hirayama of Westwood, California, and a passenger, 42-year-old Shannon Conley of Reno, Nevada, after the traffic stop on eastbound I-40, near S. Radio Road.

According to the report, Hirayama was stopped for a traffic violation, but during the stop the deputy said he smelled marijuana. The deputy interviewed Hirayama and Conley separately about the purpose for their trip, and he says the stories did not match up.

The deputy asked Hirayama if there was any marijuana in the car, to which he replied, “Not to my knowledge.”

The deputy asked Conley the same question, and according to investigators, she glanced at the trunk of the vehicle and then responded, “Yes, there is. There’s a lot of it in the duffle bags.”

When deputies searched the trunk, they found two large green duffle bags filled with clear, vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana totaling approximately 61 pounds, worth an estimated $150,000.

Conley told deputies that the drugs were hers and that Hirayama did not know anything about them, according to the report. Despite that, both were taken into custody on a complaint of trafficking marijuana.

“There’s nothing worse than a crooked cop in my book, retired after 32 years, or not. I believe Conley most likely lured him into hauling the illegal load believing a retired deputy would get a free pass,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Their bonds were set at $100,000. Authorities tell News 9 Conley was able to post bail, but Hirayama remains in jail.