Police Investigating Threat Made Against Western Heights Schools

Authorities are investigating after a former student allegedly made a threat against Western Heights public schools.

The district updated the situation on their Facebook page, but did not specify what the threat was or if a specific school was mentioned. According to their post, extra precautions are being taken.

The identity of the person who made the threat has not been released.

The Western Heights school district is located on the southwest side of the metro, near SW 44th Street and S. Council Road.

