1-month-old baby found dead in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say a 1-month-old baby has been found dead in an apartment in southwest Oklahoma City.
Police Capt. Arthur Gregory says officers were called for a welfare check on an infant at an apartment complex shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday.
Gregory says the baby was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The name and sex of the infant and a suspected cause of death have not been released.
