Guthrie Fire Department Running Short On Manpower - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Guthrie Fire Department Running Short On Manpower

Posted: Updated:
[File photo] [File photo]
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma fire department is short on manpower and is in desperate need of changing that.

The Guthrie Fire Department said its problem is unique since the department handles both the county's fire and ambulance service calls. 

It's not uncommon for these guys to respond to multiple medical calls a day. 

"We had three ambulance calls come out within 20 minutes of each other," Guthrie fire Lt. Ryan Reeves said.

When that happens, Reeves said this eight-man crew is stretched far too thin. 

"Pretty much, we're leaving our city unprotected," Reeves said.

He said last month, firefighters were on ambulance calls when a fire was called out and only two firefighters were able to respond. 

"You really just have to try to protect the exposures, and if there is somebody in the house, you gotta do what you gotta do," Reeves said.

He says these sort of situations are dangerous for everyone involved. In this case, no one was inside, but the home was leveled within minutes.  

Right now, the union is working closely with the City in hopes of finding a solution, Reeves said. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.