Lincoln Co. Jail Escapee Found In Illinois

Lincoln Co. Jail Escapee Found In Illinois

Jeremiah Nunley Jeremiah Nunley
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirmed they have a jail escapee in custody.

Law enforcement eventually caught up with Jeremiah Nunley in Illinois after nearly a week on the run.

Lincoln County deputies said Nunley was originally in police custody last Friday after stealing pickup in Davenport.

Davenport police officers initially took Nunley to the hospital after he complained about a medical issue while being transferred to jail.

While in the ER at Stroud Regional Medical Center, he was able to escape after attacking an officer and running into the woods.

His actions caused the hospital to go into lockdown.

Lincoln County deputies say Nunley was picked up yesterday in Madison, Illinois.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com
