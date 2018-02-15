Radio host loses job after sexual comments on teen Olympian

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

FBI contradicts White House on probe of former aide Porter

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

FBI contradicts White House on probe of former aide Porter

The Senate is off to a slow start in this week's high-stakes immigration debate

A terrorist who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in in prison

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

Mardi Gras season comes to a close with a big New Orleans bash

Party's over: Raucous Fat Tuesday gives way to solemn Lent

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

US intel sees signs of Russian meddling in midterms

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

US intel sees signs of Russian meddling in midterms

A former "Charles in Charge" actor says Scott Baio assaulted and "mentally tortured" him during their time together on the show in the 1980s.

A new Texas nonprofit promoting crime victims' rights is opposing bipartisan efforts to end cash bail systems that have gained traction around the country.

Traffic deaths on U.S. roads fell slightly in 2017 after two straight years of big increases, but a leading safety organization that compiled the numbers says it's no cause for celebration.

Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large.

Shots fired: FBI seeking to determine why a black SUV carrying three men tried to enter top-secret intelligence site at Fort Meade but doesn't believe terrorism was reason.

Shots fired: FBI probing why SUV tried to enter NSA campus

It's deadline day in Pennsylvania's gerrymandering case for Gov. Tom Wolf and others to submit maps of new congressional district boundaries that they want the state Supreme Court to adopt.

Court to seek new map in Pennsylvania gerrymandering case

A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted "very, very disturbing" material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage.

A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts after he made sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim on another station.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a best-selling author, actor, dedicated civil-rights activist, historian and legendary basketball player but never a big talker _ until now.

How Abdul-Jabbar became Kareem and decided to talk about it

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, Chloe Kim, of the United States, smiles during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. A San Francisco Bay...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts for sexual comments he made about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim on another station.

Program director Jeremiah Crowe of KNBR-AM said in a statement Wednesday that host Patrick Connor has been fired.

On Tuesday, on the Barstool Sports network on SiriusXM, Connor called Kim "fine as hell" along with more vulgar sexual comments, then said "the countdown is on" until Kim's 18th birthday.

Connor apologized on Twitter, calling his comments "inappropriate."

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, without referring directly to Connor, said on Twitter that his network sometimes misses the mark with humor, but "crybabies" will not dictate its actions.

Kim, of Torrance, California, won gold in Women's Halfpipe Tuesday at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

