Shots fired: FBI probing why SUV tried to enter NSA campus

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

The Senate is off to a slow start in this week's high-stakes immigration debate

A terrorist who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in in prison

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

A former "Charles in Charge" actor says Scott Baio assaulted and "mentally tortured" him during their time together on the show in the 1980s.

A new Texas nonprofit promoting crime victims' rights is opposing bipartisan efforts to end cash bail systems that have gained traction around the country.

Traffic deaths on U.S. roads fell slightly in 2017 after two straight years of big increases, but a leading safety organization that compiled the numbers says it's no cause for celebration.

Shots fired: FBI seeking to determine why a black SUV carrying three men tried to enter top-secret intelligence site at Fort Meade but doesn't believe terrorism was reason.

It's deadline day in Pennsylvania's gerrymandering case for Gov. Tom Wolf and others to submit maps of new congressional district boundaries that they want the state Supreme Court to adopt.

A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted "very, very disturbing" material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage.

A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts after he made sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim on another station.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a best-selling author, actor, dedicated civil-rights activist, historian and legendary basketball player but never a big talker _ until now.

How Abdul-Jabbar became Kareem and decided to talk about it

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). The National Security Agency gate with yellow tape in Fort Meade, Md., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. One person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade. 3

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Fort Meade gate next to the The National Security Agency is seen Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Fort Meade, Md. One person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade.

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) - The FBI is trying to determine why a black SUV carrying three people tried to enter a top-secret intelligence site at Fort Meade, but officials said they don't believe terrorism was the reason.

The unauthorized vehicle at the National Security Agency's campus prompted shots to be fired at the vehicle Wednesday morning. The driver was hospitalized, though NSA and FBI officials say they don't believe any injuries were caused by bullets. Two other occupants were taken into custody.

"We are making a determination as part of the ongoing investigation as to what happened leading them on to the NSA compound and then what happened once they got on the compound," said Gordon Johnson, special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore field office. "I cannot emphasize enough that we believe there is no indication that this has a nexus to terrorism."

Authorities have not released the names of any of the individuals involved. Johnson said they were male, but didn't release ages.

Dave Fitz, an FBI spokesman, said the vehicle could have made a wrong turn and ended up at the NSA gate.

"That is certainly one of the theories we are looking at," he said in a text message response to a question about the possibility of a wrong turn leading to the confrontation.

The NSA campus - in suburbs edged by woods outside the nation's capital - sits by a highway with an exit specifically designated for NSA employees. But drivers have taken the wrong exit before and ended up at the tightly secured gates. Most motorists then carefully follow the orders of heavily armed federal officers and turn around without getting into further trouble.

But in early 2015, two people were shot by NSA police when they disobeyed orders outside the heavily secured campus. One driver died at the scene after NSA police opened fire on a stolen sports utility vehicle. Authorities later said they had stolen a car from a man who picked them up for a party at a motel.

An NSA police officer and a civilian onlooker also were injured in the incident Wednesday. Both required hospital treatment, but their injuries were not life-threatening, Johnson said. He added that he didn't know the medical condition of the driver.

The incident began about 6:55 a.m. when the vehicle tried to enter the spy agency's campus.

While Johnson declined to give details about who opened fire, he said preliminarily indications are that all gunfire was directed toward the vehicle.

Images from local news outlets showed authorities surrounding two handcuffed people after a black SUV ran into a barrier outside the campus. After the shooting, authorities closed a major highway in both directions, causing major backups locally during rush hour.

The vehicle had a New York license plate, and Johnson said it was believed to be a rental car, but he said it was unknown exactly where the vehicle came from.

"We are working through that," Johnson said. "We believe that it was a rental car, but we're still working that as part of the ongoing investigation."

