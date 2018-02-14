George, Westbrook's Triple-Double Lead OKC Past Grizzlies - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

By Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tennessee -

Paul George scored 28 points, Russell Westbrook added 23 points in his 17th triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder survived a second-half Memphis rally to defeat the Grizzlies 121-114 on Wednesday night.

Westbrook finished with 15 assists and 13 rebounds as Oklahoma City won for only the third time in the last nine games. Carmelo Anthony added 19 points.

The Thunder made a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Andrew Harrison led the Grizzlies with a career-high 28 points, while Tyreke Evans finished with 23 points and nine rebounds. Jarell Martin had 17 points and eight rebounds as Memphis lost its sixth straight.

Memphis, which trailed by as many as 22 in the second half, steadily chipped away at the deficit, outscoring the Thunder 31-19 in the third. The Grizzlies eventually cut the Oklahoma City advantage to 115-114 on a step back 3-pointer from Evans that banked in with 46 seconds left.

But Anthony answered with a 3-pointer to seal the Thunder victory.

Memphis was still close near the midway point of the second quarter when the Oklahoma City shooting got untracked.

The Thunder closed the half on a 31-11 run, breaking a 42-all tie for a 73-53 lead at the break. George had 13 of his 22 first-half points in the second quarter and Oklahoma City converted 11 of 18 shots in the frame, including 8 of 12 from outside the arc.

The Thunder have won eight of the last nine in the series. The 73 first-half points were three short of Oklahoma City's high for a half this season.

The All-Star break is up next, giving the Thunder a rest until visiting Sacramento on February 22 at 9 p.m.

