George, Westbrook's Triple-Double Lead OKC Past Grizzlies

Paul George scored 28 points, Russell Westbrook added 23 points in his 17th triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder survived a second-half Memphis rally to defeat the Grizzlies 121-114 on...More >>
Paul George scored 28 points, Russell Westbrook added 23 points in his 17th triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder survived a second-half Memphis rally to defeat the Grizzlies 121-114 on Wednesday night.More >>
LeBron James scored 37 points, and the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers got a much different result this time against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 120-112 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
LeBron James scored 37 points, and the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers got a much different result this time against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 120-112 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Paul George scored 28 points, Russell Westbrook added 23 points in his 17th triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder survived a second-half Memphis rally to defeat the Grizzlies 121-114 on...More >>
Paul George scored 28 points, Russell Westbrook added 23 points in his 17th triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder survived a second-half Memphis rally to defeat the Grizzlies 121-114 on Wednesday night.More >>
Kendall Smith contributed 16 points and seven rebounds for Oklahoma State (15-11, 5-8). It was Smith’s seventh straight outing with 10-plus points. Jeffrey Carroll added 13 points and nine rebounds.More >>
Kendall Smith contributed 16 points and seven rebounds for Oklahoma State (15-11, 5-8). It was Smith’s seventh straight outing with 10-plus points. Jeffrey Carroll added 13 points and nine rebounds.More >>
The Cowboys have struggled against the bottom tier teams at home lately.More >>
The Cowboys have struggled against the bottom tier teams at home lately.More >>
LeBron James scored 37 points, and the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers got a much different result this time against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 120-112 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
LeBron James scored 37 points, and the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers got a much different result this time against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 120-112 victory on Tuesday night.More >>