Students Surprise Fast Food Employees On Valentine’s Day

A group of young men set out spread a little love on Valentine’s Day. They delivered gifts to women working in fast food restaurants. The initiative “Fast Food Valentines” was started by Taylor Doe when he was a college student nine years ago. For the last few years, he’s recruited the help of some metro kids.

And for 2018, they pulled out all the stops.

Doe and his mentees, Kruz, Jeremiah, Damarion and Darrius, got all dressed up. In a photo shoot, they documented the boys’ first time in tuxedos. Then they jumped in their ride for the night. Their limousine cruised SE 29th street and made stops at convenience stores and fast food restaurants. Each woman received chocolates and jewelry.

“Oh my gosh, I can’t stop smiling!” A recipient said.

“This is oftentimes an unseen job,” Doe explained. “Women don’t often get appreciated in this role.”

Doe said they wanted to let the women know they were thinking about them and wish them a Happy Valentine’s Day. They turned what would’ve been another tough shift into something special.

“I’m here until 11,” one of the employees said.

“And what does this do for your day?” News 9’s Christy Lewis asked.

“It makes it so much better,” she replied.

Over the years, several groups have joined in from other cities in Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri and South Carolina.