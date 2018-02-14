Man Sentenced In 2017 NW OKC Hit And Run

An Oklahoma City man was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for the hit and run of a pedestrian in northwest Oklahoma City last April 22nd.

Quinton Mitchell, 26, suffered a fractured skull and several other near-fatal injuries when Arjavh Aleson, now 34, struck Mitchell with his car in front of the fire station near NW 122nd and May.

Mitchell, who is still recovering and walks with a noticeable limp, says two years is too light.

“Hopefully, I’ll be done with the pain in two years.”

1/8/18 Related Story: Hit-And-Run Victim Reflects On Recovery Process

District attorney David Prater tells News 9 it “was unfortunate this defendant can only be sentenced to two years, considering the defendant left the victim on the side of the road to die.”

Mitchell’s mother said “I want to thank the eyewitnesses. I can’t thank you enough because if it wasn’t for you, my son wouldn’t be here."