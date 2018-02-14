Police Investigating After Woman Shot In NW OKC

One woman was shot during a fight Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the scene in the 1300 block of McKinley following reports of shots fired.

Police say two intoxicated women were fighting when one of them pulled a gun. One woman was grazed by a bullet and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the women’s names.

