Garfield County Sheriff Charged With First-Degree Manslaughter

The Garfield County Sheriff has now been charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with a June 2016 inmate death, according to the Garfield County Court clerk.

In July 2017, Sheriff Jerry Niles and five other Garfield county officials were initially charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Anthony Huff.

According to court documents, Huff was placed in a restraint chair for an extended period of time without proper amounts of food, water or medical treated. He was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead in the Garfield County Jail on June 8, 2016.

The indictment in July 2017, alleged Sheriff Niles, Jennifer Niles, Vanissa Gay, John Markus, Lela Goatley and Shawn Galusha were responsible for the mistreatment of Huff that resulted in his death.

Following the indictment, Sheriff Niles sent in a letter suspending himself and the five employees with pay.

