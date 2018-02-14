Warm Weather Brings High Fire Danger; Rain To Return

The chance for rain is going up across Oklahoma, both in the short-term and the long-term -- and that's great news. No matter what kind of weather you like (or hate), we're liable to have some of it the next few days.

The story for Wednesday night and Thursday is warmth across the Sooner State, with especially windy conditions and a high fire danger. Highs could reach record levels in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

The record for February 15 is 81 in OKC.

Better moisture and the jet stream will then usher in rain chances by Friday night into Saturday morning, with odds in the 30 percent range for central Oklahoma and up to 60 percent for southern and southeastern Oklahoma.

Temperatures warm up across Oklahoma for the weekend before a chance for severe weather early next week, which then turns into a chance for wintry precipitation.

