New Details Released In Oil Rig Explosion Investigation

We are learning more about last month's deadly gas rig explosion near Quinton.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission released its initial investigation report.

The report said oil leaked into a nearby creek and surrounding soil.

The well itself will be plugged until cleanup is finished.

The report also said crews are working now to dismantle and remove the rig.

The explosion and fire killed five men.