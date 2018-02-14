Doorbell Camera Shows Wanted Metro Home Burglary Suspect

A brazen thief broke into a Northwest Oklahoma City home in the middle of the day.

A brazen thief broke into a Northwest Oklahoma City home in the middle of the day.

Police said the suspect thought he destroyed evidence of the break-in, but actually helped provide police a view that could identify him.

“You get a very good look at him as he’s standing on the front porch,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

The suspect rang the doorbell and then looked around awhile before heading to the back of the home. The entire time, the homeowner said she was watching him on her phone while she's at work.

“I saw him looking around,” said Andrea Gossard, homeowner. “Looking in my windows and then about 15 minutes later my backdoor house alarm went off.”

The homeowner said the suspect was somehow able to reach his arm through a doggie door and unlock the door.

While inside, the burglar helped himself to a duffle bag and packed it full of jewelry and watches, then walked through the living room and right out the front door. A camera in the living room was also turned on when the home alarm went off.

As the suspect left, he ripped the doorbell camera off the wall thinking he was covering his tracks and destroying evidence that could identify him.

“He thought he was getting rid of the doorbell and getting rid of evidence,” said Knight. “While in fact, all it did was capture his face and provide us with a very good look at him.”

Investigators also captured the man's fingerprints inside the home. Police think someone out there will recognize him.

“I hope it’s just a matter of time before they come up with him,” said Gossard.

If you recognize the man in the video call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Read Related Story: Woman Credits Mobile App With Catching Metro Burglary Suspects