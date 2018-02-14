Brown Sugar and Bourbon Steak Tips - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Brown Sugar and Bourbon Steak Tips

Posted: Updated:

Brown Sugar and Bourbon Steak Tips

  • 2 pounds beef tenderloin, cut into 2-inch cubes
  • 1/4 cup lite soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup bourbon
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • Ziploc bag
  1. In a small bowl stir together the soy sauce, bourbon, brown sugar, honey and garlic.
  2. Place the beef into the Ziploc bag and pour the marinade over the top.
  3. Seal the bag and allow the steak to marinate for at least 30 minutes.
  4. To prepare: Remove the steak from the bag and set on a paper towel lined plate.
  5. Pat the steak dry with additional paper towels.
  6. Cook the steak tips on the grill or in a grill pan till they are cooked medium rare.
  7. Brush with melted butter before serving.

***I serve the steak tips with sautéed onions and mushrooms along with Lyonnaise potatoes

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from News9.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.