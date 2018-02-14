Lyonnaise Potatoes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Lyonnaise Potatoes

  • 4 golden potatoes, peeled
  • 1 onion, sliced thin
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
  • Salt and pepper
  • Fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped
  1. Bring a large stock pot filled with water to a boil.
  2. Slice the peeled potatoes into 1/2 inch thick slices.
  3. Place the potatoes into the boiling water and cook for 5 minutes.
  4. Remove the potatoes from the boiling water and place in boil. Set aside.
  5. Using a large skillet, saute the onion in 1/4 stick of butter for 5-10 minutes or until lightly golden brown.
  6. Season them with salt and pepper.
  7. Remove them from the skillet and set aside.
  8. Drizzle the bottom of the skillet with melted butter over medium heat.
  9. Place the parboiled potato slices in the pan and cook for 5 minutes and thin flip.
  10. You want the potatoes to crisp up on each side. Once they have a crisped a bit add the onions back into the pan with the potatoes and cook to warm through.
  11. Sprinkle with parsley and serve warm.

