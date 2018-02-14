The Latest: Florida high school shooter still at large

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

Bill, Melinda Gates turn attention toward poverty in America

Bill, Melinda Gates turn attention toward poverty in America

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

FBI contradicts White House on probe of former aide Porter

FBI contradicts White House on probe of former aide Porter

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

FBI contradicts White House on probe of former aide Porter

FBI contradicts White House on probe of former aide Porter

The Senate is off to a slow start in this week's high-stakes immigration debate

The Senate is off to a slow start in this week's high-stakes immigration debate

A terrorist who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in in prison

A terrorist who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in in prison

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

Mardi Gras season comes to a close with a big New Orleans bash

Mardi Gras season comes to a close with a big New Orleans bash

Party's over: Raucous Fat Tuesday gives way to solemn Lent

Party's over: Raucous Fat Tuesday gives way to solemn Lent

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

US intel sees signs of Russian meddling in midterms

US intel sees signs of Russian meddling in midterms

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

US intel sees signs of Russian meddling in midterms

US intel sees signs of Russian meddling in midterms

A surge in infants born in the U.S. with withdrawal symptoms from their mothers' opioid use has outpaced science on how best to treat them.

A surge in infants born in the U.S. with withdrawal symptoms from their mothers' opioid use has outpaced science on how best to treat them.

How best to treat opioids' youngest sufferers? No one knows

How best to treat opioids' youngest sufferers? No one knows

Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large.

Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large.

The Latest: Florida high school shooter still at large

The Latest: Florida high school shooter still at large

A Boston sports radio station facing criticism for the offensive nature of its shows says it will suspend all live programming while employees receive "sensitivity training.".

A Boston sports radio station facing criticism for the offensive nature of its shows says it will suspend all live programming while employees receive "sensitivity training.".

Radio station to halt broadcasts for 'sensitivity training'

Radio station to halt broadcasts for 'sensitivity training'

The first blood test to help diagnose traumatic brain injuries has won U.S. government approval.

The first blood test to help diagnose traumatic brain injuries has won U.S. government approval.

First blood test to help diagnose brain injuries gets US OK

First blood test to help diagnose brain injuries gets US OK

Authorities say they're responding to a shooting at a Florida high school The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets that the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Authorities say they're responding to a shooting at a Florida high school The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets that the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...

Shooting at Florida high school; no. of wounded unclear

Shooting at Florida high school; no. of wounded unclear

Police say authorities are responding to a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, where police have surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier.

Police say authorities are responding to a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, where police have surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier.

NSA: Several hospitalized after vehicle tried to enter

NSA: Several hospitalized after vehicle tried to enter

AP sources: Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney is running for the Senate in Utah.

AP sources: Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney is running for the Senate in Utah.

AP sources: Mitt Romney to launch Senate campaign Thursday

AP sources: Mitt Romney to launch Senate campaign Thursday

Led by a federal judge, an entourage of three dozen lawyers, activists, county workers and officials set out at dawn down a California trail to ask hundreds of homeless people camped along a riverbed what it will take to help them move.

Led by a federal judge, an entourage of three dozen lawyers, activists, county workers and officials set out at dawn down a California trail to ask hundreds of homeless people camped along a riverbed what it will...

US judge leads lawyers, others on trip to homeless camp

US judge leads lawyers, others on trip to homeless camp

Mardi Gras season comes to a close with a big New Orleans bash.

Mardi Gras season comes to a close with a big New Orleans bash.

Party's over: Raucous Fat Tuesday gives way to solemn Lent

Party's over: Raucous Fat Tuesday gives way to solemn Lent

Two Democratic congressmen are accusing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of withholding key information from lawmakers while launching a massive overhaul of his department.

Two Democratic congressmen are accusing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of withholding key information from lawmakers while launching a massive overhaul of his department.

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a Florida high school (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large.

The Broward Sheriff's Office shared the information on its Twitter account after Wednesday afternoon's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded.

___

2:30 p.m.

Authorities say they're responding to a shooting at a Florida high school.

The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.