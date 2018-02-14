The Latest: Florida high school shooter still at large - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

The Latest: Florida high school shooter still at large

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a Florida high school (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large.

The Broward Sheriff's Office shared the information on its Twitter account after Wednesday afternoon's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded.

2:30 p.m.

Authorities say they're responding to a shooting at a Florida high school.

The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded.

