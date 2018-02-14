Flynn The Bichon Frise Wins Best In Show At Westminster Dog Show - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Flynn The Bichon Frise Wins Best In Show At Westminster Dog Show

NEW YORK -

Flynn the bichon frise was picked as best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Tuesday night, a choice that seemed to surprise almost everyone in the crowd at Madison Square Garden. Fans who had been loudly shouting for their favorites fell into stunned silence when judge Betty-Anne Stenmark announced her choice.

No matter, the white powder puff, also known as aka GCHP CH Belle Creek's All I Care About Is Love, was picked and walked off as America's top dog.

Guided by expert handler Bill McFadden, Flynn beat out Ty the giant schnauzer, Biggie the pug, Bean the Sussex spaniel, Lucy the borzoi, Slick the border collie and Winston the Norfolk terrier. The giant schnauzer, aka GCH CH Ingebar's Tynan Dances With Wildflowers was the nation's No. 1 show dog last year. He was chosen as the 2018 Reserve Best in Show (runner-up).

The 142nd Westminster event drew 2,882 entries in 202 breeds and varieties.

