Police Respond To Reported Shooting At Florida High School

Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said there are reports of victims. Margate Fire Department told CBS Miami there are between 20 and 50 victims. The extent of the injuries was unclear.

The shooter is still at large, the sheriff's office said via Twitter. They were searching for a male.

The White House said President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and is monitoring the situation.

Students at the school were being evacuated to West Glades Middle School Wednesday afternoon. The Coral Springs police department tweeted it is assisting and that the middle school was on lockdown as a precaution.

"We understand you are worried for your children," the department said.

Student Jeiella Dodoo told CBS News a fire alarm went off around 2:30 p.m.. She said the school already had a drill earlier in the day.

Then, she said she heard about six gunshots. Everyone ran, and Dodoo described a chaotic scene as students fled. She said she hurt her toe while jumping a fence. She heard from a friend that people were being loaded into ambulances.

"That's when we knew it was really real, there was an actual shooter on campus," Dodoo said.

Parent Caesar Figeuroa told CBS News his daughter was hiding in a closet and afraid to speak on the phone. He said they have been texting. The girl said she heard gunfire and the window blew, and she screamed and ran in the closet with her friend. She told Figeuroa she heard everyone screaming and running.

She said three students were shot in the classroom next to her. She was no longer hearing gunfire, Figeuroa said.

He said it was like a "war zone" with the police response.

"It's the worst nightmare not hearing from my daughter for 20 minutes, it was the longest 20 minutes of my life," Figeuroa said.

Emergency workers at the scene of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Coral Springs, Florida, Feb. 14, 2018. / WSVN

SWAT teams were seen entering the campus with canines. A number of people could be seen being loaded into ambulances on a stretcher, reports CBS Miami. Students were seen being led across the street with their hands over their heads.

Officers asked people to avoid the area. The Coral Springs Police Department told teachers and students to remain barricaded inside until police reach them.

CBS Miami's Rick Folbaum was speaking over text message with a student at the school who is hiding in a closet.

NEW: Photo from a student in the school barricaded in a classroom at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High where an active shooter incident is underway pic.twitter.com/rBVrENjtCM — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 14, 2018

"All of a sudden there was a really loud noise…..people are crying the closet," the student wrote to him.

The FBI said it was on the scene and assisting local law enforcement. ATF agents from the Miami Field Division are also responding to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

