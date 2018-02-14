AP sources: Mitt Romney to launch Senate campaign Thursday

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

The Senate is off to a slow start in this week's high-stakes immigration debate

A terrorist who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in in prison

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

Mardi Gras season comes to a close with a big New Orleans bash

Party's over: Raucous Fat Tuesday gives way to solemn Lent

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

Federal judge in New York to hear arguments in lawsuit that targets federal marijuana lawslaws.

Pot-users want judge to declare marijuana safe under US law

AP sources: Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney is running for the Senate in Utah.

Officials say professional golfer Bill Haas was hospitalized but escaped serious injuries following a rollover crash in Los Angeles that killed the driver of the Ferrari he was riding in and injured the driver of a BMW.

Golfer not seriously injured in crash that kills his driver

A surge in infants born in the U.S. with withdrawal symptoms from their mothers' opioid use has outpaced science on how best to treat them.

How best to treat opioids' youngest sufferers? No one knows

A new coalition of students and alumni from 12 top U.S. colleges are asking their schools to rethink legacy admissions policies.

Two Democratic congressmen are accusing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of withholding key information from lawmakers while launching a massive overhaul of his department.

A Boston sports radio station facing criticism for the offensive nature of its shows says it will suspend all live programming while employees receive "sensitivity training.".

Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large.

A former "Charles in Charge" actor says Scott Baio assaulted and "mentally tortured" him during their time together on the show in the 1980s.

Authorities say they're responding to a shooting at a Florida high school The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets that the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and STEVE PEOPLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney will announce Thursday that he's running for the Utah Senate seat held by retiring Orrin Hatch, three people with direct knowledge of the plan confirmed Wednesday.

He'll be a heavy favorite to keep the seat in Republican hands.

The 70-year-old Romney, once a harsh critic of President Donald Trump, will release an online video Thursday announcing his Senate bid. His first public appearance as a Senate candidate will come Friday night at a county Republican dinner in Provo.

Those with knowledge of his plans spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

Despite a drama-filled history with Trump, Romney is not expected to address the combative president directly in the announcement video. Those close to him say he plans a hyper-local focus on Utah issues throughout the Senate campaign.

His announcement video will suggest that Washington has much to learn from Utah.

Romney, a former Massachusetts governor and one of the most famous Mormons, is widely liked and respected in Utah, which is heavily Mormon.

He moved to Utah after losing the 2012 presidential election. That was a decade after he helped turn around the scandal-plagued 2002 Winter Olympics.

In addition to his instant name recognition, Romney has a deep network of fundraisers and his own personal wealth to help carry him. Those close to him suggest he will not seek financial aid from any super PACs or Washington-based campaign committees.

If he becomes Utah's next senator, some supporters hope that the one-time Trump critic could serve as a political and moral counterweight to a president they see as divisive, erratic and undignified.

During the 2016 presidential election, Romney gave a scathing speech in which he called Trump "a phony" who was "playing the American public for suckers" and was unfit to be president.

He softened his stance after Trump won the presidency and put himself forward as a candidate for secretary of state. But he resumed his criticism last year, calling out the president for blaming "both sides" following a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump, in turn, has criticized Romney for his failed presidential bids in 2008 and 2012, saying he "choked like a dog."

Any efforts by Trump to block Romney are unlikely to resonate in Utah, where the president received a lukewarm reception from Mormons who were repelled by his brash demeanor and comments about women and minorities.

Romney isn't expected to face any serious challenges for the seat. Even Utah's conservatives, who see him as too moderate and establishment for their liking, admit they respect him and are unlikely to block him.

However, some in the state see Romney as an outsider who is simply banking on his fame. The Utah Republican Party chairman took the unusual step Wednesday of criticizing the man who is expected to be his party's Senate nominee.

Rob Anderson told The Salt Lake Tribune that Romney is "keeping out candidates that I think would be a better fit for Utah because, let's face it, Mitt Romney doesn't live here, his kids weren't born here, he doesn't shop here."

Anderson did not return messages from the AP seeking comment.

Romney was treated last year for prostate cancer, which an aide said was removed surgically and found not to have spread.

Hatch plans to retire after 2018, following more than four decades in the Senate. One of the longest-serving senators in U.S. history, Hatch began floating Romney's name last year as his potential successor.

When Hatch won re-election in 2012, he pledged that his seventh term would be his last. He flirted with breaking that promise, suggesting he might run again in 2018 with the encouragement of Trump, who has sought to block Romney.

In the end, Hatch decided to stick with his promise, saying, "Every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves."

___

AP writer Peoples reported from New York City.

