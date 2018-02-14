Father Gives Suicide Advice To 12-Year-Old Son, Rogers County De - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News: Crime

Father Gives Suicide Advice To 12-Year-Old Son, Rogers County Deputies Say

Michael Jensen mug shot from Rogers County Jail.
INOLA, Oklahoma -

A man is in the Rogers County Jail after authorities say he told his son how to kill himself then didn't get aid for the boy. Deputies said they have been to the family's Inola home several times because the 12-year-old boy has tried to kill himself in the past.

The boy's grandmother told law enforcement her the boy became upset and tried to suffocate himself with a Walmart plastic bag on Tuesday, February 13. Family members were able to rip a hole in the bag and get it off the boy's head.
 
Michael Jensen was at the house and told his son that suffocation wasn't a successful way to kill himself, that medical professionals would be able to keep him alive, according to Undersheriff Jon Sappington.

Sappington said Michael Jensen told his son if he really wanted to kill himself he should set himself on fire then shoot himself in the head. The boy got lighter fluid, poured it over his shirt and set himself on fire, RCSO said in a news release.

A family member was able to get the fire out, and the 12-year-old boy was treated for minor burns. He is getting mental health assistance.

RCSO said Jensen took off after his son tried to kill himself but then returned to the home and went to sleep on the couch where deputies were able to arrest him.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
