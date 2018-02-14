Oklahoma revenue rising but state finances still recovering - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma revenue rising but state finances still recovering

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - State finance officials say collections by Oklahoma's largest operating fund so far this fiscal year are almost 13 percent higher than the same period last year.

But Denise Northrup, director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, said Wednesday the state's coffers have not fully recovered from a prolonged slump in energy prices.

Collections by the general revenue fund during the first seven months of the fiscal year that began July 1 were $3.3 billion, which is $369 million or 12.7 percent over the same period in the previous year.

Last month, collections totaled $596 million, almost $91 million or 18 percent above January 2017.

In spite of the good financial news, Northrup says the current year's budget has still not been fully funded with only four months left.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.