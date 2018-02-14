3 in Oklahoma indicted for 2014 opioid death of woman - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

3 in Oklahoma indicted for 2014 opioid death of woman

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Two women and a man have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Oklahoma in connection with the opioid-related death of a woman in 2014.

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores in Tulsa says 36-year-old Jennifer Boyce and 30-year-old Michael Miers, both of Pryor, and 39-year-old Christina Dempsey of Chouteau were indicted Tuesday on charges of conspiracy and distribution of oxycodone resulting in death.

Court documents do not list attorneys for any of the defendants.

The indictment alleges Dempsey provided oxycodone pills to Boyce and that Boyce and Miers sold them from their home in Pryor, including to Jennifer McNulty, who died Oct. 25, 2014, of acute oxycodone intoxication.

The indictment doesn't say where Dempsey allegedly acquired the pills and prosecutors didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

