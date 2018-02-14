News 9 Flashback: 'Computer Poet' A Hit For Valentine's Day In 1985

What does a vintage Macintosh computer, former KWTV reporter Gan Matthews and Valentine's Day have in common?

They were part of this News 9 Flashback story from Valentine's Day 1985.

The story was about a local business promoting customized poems for one sweetheart to give to another. The machine was dubbed the Computer Poet, according to business owner Jodi Moss.

Matthews reported that all he needed to do was type in his wife's name, the town where she lived and a couple of adjectives that describe her.

"I chose 'pretty' and 'cheerful,'" he said. "The computer does the rest.

Watch the video above, and let us know what you're doing for your Valentine's Day this year!