Oklahoma City elects Holt mayor; Murdock takes Senate seat

By The Associated Press



OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City has elected its first new mayor in 14 years, and a vacant state Senate seat has been filled.

Republican state Sen. David Holt was elected mayor of Oklahoma's largest city Tuesday with 79 percent of the vote in the nonpartisan primary. He defeated Democrat Randall Smith and independent Taylor Neighbors. Holt replaces the city's longest-serving mayor, Mick Cornett, who is running for governor.

GOP state Rep. Casey Murdock got 68 percent of the vote to win the District 27 seat, representing northwestern Oklahoma and the Panhandle. He defeated Democratic businesswoman Amber Jensen, of Woodward.

The seat was empty after Republican Sen. Bryce Marlatt resigned in September after being accused of grabbing an Uber driver's head and kissing her neck and shoulder. Marlatt has pleaded not guilty to sexual battery.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.