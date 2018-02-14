Texas Tech Holds Off Oklahoma, Maintains First Place In Big 12

Keenan Evans bested Trae Young on Tuesday night and Texas Tech maintained a one-game cushion atop the Big 12 standings.More >>
Keenan Evans bested Trae Young on Tuesday night and Texas Tech maintained a one-game cushion atop the Big 12 standings.More >>
The Sooners look to snap a three-game losing streak tonight on the road against seventh-ranked Texas Tech.More >>
The Sooners look to snap a three-game losing streak tonight on the road against seventh-ranked Texas Tech.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
LeBron James scored 37 points, and the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers got a much different result this time against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 120-112 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
LeBron James scored 37 points, and the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers got a much different result this time against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 120-112 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
Keenan Evans bested Trae Young on Tuesday night and Texas Tech maintained a one-game cushion atop the Big 12 standings.More >>
Keenan Evans bested Trae Young on Tuesday night and Texas Tech maintained a one-game cushion atop the Big 12 standings.More >>
The fellow Heisman winners get compared due to their size and game, but that's where the similarities end says Manziel.More >>
The fellow Heisman winners get compared due to their size and game, but that's where the similarities end says Manziel.More >>
Mike Boynton has won at Kansas and West Virginia recently but he's accomplished far more this season.More >>
Mike Boynton has won at Kansas and West Virginia recently but he's accomplished far more this season.More >>