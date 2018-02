Oklahoma City police are asking for your help catching two people who broke into a metro business called the Sparkle Ice House.

In the video released, you can see two burglars dragging something up to the side of the ice house.

That something turned out to be a concrete saw.

You can see after few seconds sparks showering down as they attempt to break-in.

As if that weren't enough, police determined the pickup they were using was stolen.

Police said the suspects were able to saw off the door hinges and make entry.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with any information to contact Crimes Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.