Shaun White Wins Gold In Men's Halfpipe At Olympics

By CBS News
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -

Shaun White displayed an epic final run to claim his third gold medal in Olympic men's halfpipe and posted a score of 97.75 for the 100th overall gold by the United States in the Winter Games.

He edged out Japan's Ayumu Hirano whose 95.25 score was the one to beat. He took home silver.

White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile, American alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin was looking for her first gold medal in the women's slalom. She won four years ago in Sochi. However, winds caused a delay in that competition which you can watch in primetime Thursday.

As Day 5 of the Winter Olympics primetime events occur, you can check out CBS News' guide on how to watch the competitions on TV or online by clicking here.

