Cleaning krewe: Recycling effort targets Mardi Gras trash

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national park

A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national park

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two men just a couple of miles from Tuesday's Mardi Gras activities.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two men just a couple of miles from Tuesday's Mardi Gras activities.

Two women have come forward saying casino mogul Steve Wynn sexually assaulted them in the 1970s.

Two women have come forward saying casino mogul Steve Wynn sexually assaulted them in the 1970s.

Last year's Phoenix court victory has been followed by a more responsive attitude by the FAA as it continues to roll out the air traffic modernization plan known as "NextGen" around the United States.

Last year's Phoenix court victory has been followed by a more responsive attitude by the FAA as it continues to roll out the air traffic modernization plan known as "NextGen" around the United States.

Opponents of President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have held boisterous rallies before public meetings held by the federal government on the topic.

Opponents of President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have held boisterous rallies before public meetings held by the federal government on the topic.

After nearly a decade of being all but invisible, inflation _ or the fear of it _ is back.

After nearly a decade of being all but invisible, inflation _ or the fear of it _ is back.

New Hampshire restaurants would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children's meals under a bill before a House committee.

New Hampshire restaurants would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children's meals under a bill before a House committee.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Workers sort Mardi Gras beads to recycle, at the Arc of Greater New Orleans, in New Orleans, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. Mardi Gras produces fun-filled days of merriment, joy and the occasional hangover. It also produces a lot of...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Doreen Sanders, left, and her mother Iraneka Sanders, of Reserve, La., buy recycled Mardi Gras beads for them to throw from a truck float for Mardi Gras, at the Arc of Greater New Orleans, in New Orleans, Thursday, Feb. 8, 20...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Iraneka Sanders, of Reserve, La., drags bags of recycled Mardi Gras beads to the cashier, at the Arc of Greater New Orleans, in New Orleans, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. Mardi Gras produces fun-filled days of merriment, joy and th...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2013 file photo, Melissa, no last name given, a VIP hostess and bartender at a Bourbon Street club, jumps on a pile of debris as she walk home with co-workers on Bourbon Street in the early morni...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2013 file photo, people walk past debris debris on Bourbon Street in the early morning of Ash Wednesday, the day after Mardi Gras, in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Mardi Gras produces fun-filled d...

By REBECCA SANTANA

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Mardi Gras produces days of merriment, indulgence, a few hangovers - and a lot of garbage. Once the parades have passed and the beads have been thrown, the cleanup begins.

This year two New Orleans organizations aimed to change things with a pilot recycling project to collect cans, plastic bottles and that ubiquitous Mardi Gras accessory dangling from fences, trees and balconies: beads.

Hannah Kincannon heads recycling efforts for the Young Leadership Council, which has partnered with local events and festivals to help make them greener. She said Mardi Gras is how the city represents itself to the world.

"We really want to represent ourselves as a city that has a sustainable mindset," she said. "Just like Mardi Gras is something that everyone can participate in, recycling is something everyone can participate in."

Mardi Gras generates hundreds of millions of dollars and brings thousands of visitors to the city. But it has an environmental impact. Earlier this year, the city announced it had cleared out 93,000 pounds (42,200 kilograms) of beads clogging catch basins.

Stephen Sauer, executive director of Arc of Greater New Orleans, which is working with YLC, said the beads are toxic and have a tendency to twist and make knots.

"Anytime we can avoid getting beads in landfills and out of the catch basins, the better we are," he said.

ArcGNO, which helps people with intellectual disabilities, already had a project where they accept, sort and resell beads to the krewes that put on the various parades. But that relied on people bringing their beads after the parades were over.

This year, the two organizations went to the source. They set up six recycling centers to collect beads, plastic bottles and aluminum cans. Volunteers also handed out bags for people to fill, and trucks traveled behind the parade to collect the recyclables.

Rainy weather curtailed the pilot project, but Sauer was still encouraged by the enthusiasm they encountered among parade goers - people like New Orleans resident Dorie DeLuca.

"I think it's great because if you're here after the parade has finished, you see all the trash on the ground. Recycling cans, it's so easy," DeLuca said.

Another parade-goer, Jennifer Chamberlain, said she was heartened to see the volunteers picking beads off the ground and handing out bags. She's brought her beads to Arc's facility before, but having them picked up along the route was more convenient.

"You want to catch stuff, but you don't really want to bring it home," she said.

Bridgette Miramon, from waste management company Republic Services, which volunteered to collect the bottles and cans, says the region has traditionally trailed the rest of the country when it comes to recycling. But she said that when she walked behind the recycling trucks, people were so excited they were "high fiving me and hugging me."

She said they collected a little less than half a ton of cans and plastic bottles. Miramon was also "blown away" by the low level of contamination - other materials like pizza mixed in with the recyclables.

This isn't the first attempt at a Mardi Gras recycling project. A previous volunteer effort called "Verdi Gras" was tried a few years ago. ArcGNO also had a float where people could throw their beads back at the end of the parade, but that was discontinued out of safety concerns. Sauer said interest in recycling now seems higher in the city and among some of the krewes.

Cynthia Sylvain-Lear, who heads the city's Department of Sanitation, said cleanup workers don't have time to sort through garbage looking for recyclables at the end of the parades, so any recycling effort has to rely on people along the routes. She called this year's effort a start that might could be expanded in the future.

Kincannon from YLC said the organization aims to expand the recycling effort to more Mardi Gras parades next year and is working on recycling projects in conjunction with the other parades the city has throughout the year.

There's also an effort to make the beads themselves more environmentally friendly. LSU biological sciences professor Naohiro Kato has developed a process using microalgae that will make biodegradable beads - usually three times as expensive as standard beads - more affordable. These beads that break down in months instead of hundreds of years could be another way to reduce Mardi Gras' environmental impact.

"There's not just one way to solve it," Kato said. "We should tackle it from a number of different ways."

___

Follow Rebecca Santana on Twitter @ruskygal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.