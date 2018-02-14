New Hampshire bill targets soda on kids menus

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficits

A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national park

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two men just a couple of miles from Tuesday's Mardi Gras activities.

Two women have come forward saying casino mogul Steve Wynn sexually assaulted them in the 1970s.

Last year's Phoenix court victory has been followed by a more responsive attitude by the FAA as it continues to roll out the air traffic modernization plan known as "NextGen" around the United States.

Opponents of President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have held boisterous rallies before public meetings held by the federal government on the topic.

After nearly a decade of being all but invisible, inflation _ or the fear of it _ is back.

New Hampshire restaurants would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children's meals under a bill before a House committee.

Mardi Gras produces a huge amount of garbage in addition to days of fun and parties.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire restaurants would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children's meals under a bill before a state House committee.

The bill would apply to restaurants that serve children's meals that include food and a beverage for one price. Such meals would only be allowed to include milk, 100 percent juice or juice combined with water, plain water or flavored water with no sweeteners.

A report released in July by the Center for Science in the Public Interest found that restaurants are increasingly taking that approach on their own. The availability of soda and other sugary drinks included in children's meals decreased from 93 percent of the top chains with such menus in 2008 to 74 percent in 2016.

