Offshore drilling foes, denied microphone, hold rallies

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

Stunned by a horrific shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead, the state Legislature is grappling with what to do in the aftermath.

Opponents of President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have held boisterous rallies before public meetings held by the federal government on the topic.

The most comprehensive study of Borneo's orangutans estimates their numbers have plummeted by more than 100,000 since 1999, as the palm oil and paper industries shrink their habitat and fatal conflicts with people grow.

A study of bears and berries has determined that the big animals are the main dispersers of fruit seeds in southeast Alaska.

What does a bear do in the Alaska woods? Disperse seeds

Mardi Gras produces a huge amount of garbage in addition to days of fun and parties.

Spacewalking astronauts are finally wrapping up months of repair work on the International Space Station's big robot arm.

Some Maryland lawmakers think the time is right to finally wipe "Northern scum," and other sensitive pre-Civil War phrases out of the official state song.

It's still not clear how a 49-year-old skier whose disappearance sparked massive search on a snowy Adirondack mountainside showed up a week later in California, confused and in ski clothes.

Skier lost in New York doesn't know how he got to California

The struggling movie studio co-founded by Harvey Weinstein has fired its president, whose continued presence at the company was a source of controversy.

Pressure is growing for tougher gun-control laws after a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

HAMILTON, N.J. (AP) - With giant inflatable whales, signs that read "Drilling Is Killing" and chants of "Where's our meeting?" opponents of President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have staged boisterous rallies before public meetings held by the federal government on the topic.

That's because the public cannot speak to the assembled attendees at the meetings. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is meeting one on one with interested parties and allows people to comment online, including typing comments on laptops it provides. People also can hand bureau officials written comments to be included in the record.

What they can't do is get up at a microphone and address the room.

That has led drilling opponents on both coasts to hold their own meetings before the official ones begin. The latest took place Wednesday in Hamilton, where one attendee wore a furry red lobster hat with claws protruding from both sides.

"They're dodging democracy," said Cindy Zipf, executive director of New Jersey's Clean Ocean Action environmental group, which held a citizens' hearing before the bureau meeting. "The government works for the people. I understand it's uncomfortable to have a bad idea and be held accountable for it, but that's what they're proposing."

The Republican president's decision last month to open most of the nation's coast to oil and gas drilling horrified environmentalists, and many elected officials from both major political parties oppose it. But energy groups and some business organizations support it as a way to become less dependent on foreign energy.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's chief environmental officer, William Brown, said Congress has mandated five-year energy plans since the Arab oil crisis of the 1970s sent prices rising.

"The charge is to develop a program that provides for the energy needs of the United States, balancing environmental risk with energy need," Brown told The Associated Press. "We all know renewable energy is something we should develop more of, but renewables are not going to take the place of fossil fuels immediately. The people who are going to read your story are mostly using cars."

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy addressed the environmental rally by video link before the bureau meeting Wednesday, sending a message to Trump: "You will not drill off our precious shores! No way!"

Bureau spokeswoman Tracey Blythe Moriarty said the open house format lets people speak directly with agency staff to learn about the drilling proposal.

"We find this approach to be more effective than formal oral testimony," she said.

But many attendees at past meetings disagree.

Environmentalists rallied on the steps of the California state capitol in Sacramento before a bureau hearing there, citing damage from a 1969 oil rig spill in Santa Barbara and a broken oil pipe in Refugio Beach three years ago. People upset at not being able to speak publicly chanted "Where's our hearing?"

The bureau set up informational displays at its Feb. 8 meeting, including one titled "Why Oil Is Important."

Before a Feb. 8 meeting in Tallahassee, Florida, drilling foes invoked the Deepwater Horizon disaster, which fouled the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, and said they want to ensure that Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's promise to exempt Florida from the drilling plan - the only exception publicly announced - remains in place.

In Oregon, some meeting attendees said bureau staff were unable to answer their questions about the drilling plan and were frustrated at being directed to a row of laptops to type out comments.

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

