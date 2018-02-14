Number of lawsuits challenging opioid industry still growing

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

FBI contradicts White House on probe of former aide Porter

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wives

FBI contradicts White House on probe of former aide Porter

The Senate is off to a slow start in this week's high-stakes immigration debate

A terrorist who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in in prison

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

Mardi Gras season comes to a close with a big New Orleans bash

Party's over: Raucous Fat Tuesday gives way to solemn Lent

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

US intel sees signs of Russian meddling in midterms

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

US intel sees signs of Russian meddling in midterms

Federal judge in New York to hear arguments in lawsuit that targets federal marijuana lawslaws.

Pot-users want judge to declare marijuana safe under US law

AP sources: Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney is running for the Senate in Utah.

Officials say professional golfer Bill Haas was hospitalized but escaped serious injuries following a rollover crash in Los Angeles that killed the driver of the Ferrari he was riding in and injured the driver of a BMW.

Golfer not seriously injured in crash that kills his driver

A surge in infants born in the U.S. with withdrawal symptoms from their mothers' opioid use has outpaced science on how best to treat them.

How best to treat opioids' youngest sufferers? No one knows

A new coalition of students and alumni from 12 top U.S. colleges are asking their schools to rethink legacy admissions policies.

Two Democratic congressmen are accusing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of withholding key information from lawmakers while launching a massive overhaul of his department.

A Boston sports radio station facing criticism for the offensive nature of its shows says it will suspend all live programming while employees receive "sensitivity training.".

Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large.

The Latest: Florida high school shooter still at large

A former "Charles in Charge" actor says Scott Baio assaulted and "mentally tortured" him during their time together on the show in the 1980s.

Former 'Charles in Charge' actor claims abuse by Scott Baio

Authorities say they're responding to a shooting at a Florida high school The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets that the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, file). FILE - This Jan. 11, 2018 file photo shows judge Dan Polster in his office in Cleveland. Polster has called the opioid addiction epidemic “100 percent man-made” and asserted that other branches of government have “punted” o...

CLEVELAND (AP) - The number of lawsuits continues to grow in a combined federal challenge of drug companies' role in the opioid crisis.

Judge Dan Polster is overseeing the consolidated lawsuits in a case in federal court in Cleveland.

The complaints allege drug manufacturers and drug distributors bear responsibility for the deadly overdose epidemic and for not doing enough to stop it.

Polster is trying to hammer out a settlement between the industry and communities that have filed complaints.

Polster allowed 12 more lawsuits into the case on Tuesday, bringing the total to more than 320.

The new cases include lawsuits brought by the city of Lebanon, Ohio; Marion County, Alabama; Candler County, Georgia; Onondaga (ahn-uhn-DAH'-gah) County, New York; and Skagit County in Washington state.

