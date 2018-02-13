Interrogation Video Released Of Former Sen. Ralph Shortey

News 9 has gathered more information into the hour-long interrogation video against a former state senator.

Ralph Shorty was caught in a motel room with a 17-year-old boy back in March, and has since pleaded guilty to the crime. In the interview, Shorty described a long-term relationship with the teenager. Saying the two played video games together, talked on the phone, but he did not have sexual intentions.

Officers say the evidence proved otherwise.

Detective: "Tell us the truth. Get it out there. Let's get this over with, get this behind us so we can all move on."

Just 4 days eariler, on 9th, Moore police say a witness tipped off the teen's family that he had gotten into a Jeep with an older man, and ended up here at a Super 8. That parent called police and when officers came knocking



Shortey was hesitant to let officers in.

During the interrogation, Shortey claims innocence and says he knew the 17-year-old for over a year, but thought he was really 20 years old.

Police weren't buying it. Officers say the two were using KIK to communicate, Shortey using an alias, but that the teen reports the two originally met through a craiglist ad he created.

Officer: "He had a lot of responses for it, but that you said that you wanted him to mess around with your wife while you watched. He says you all got together and started talking about that, he thought your wife was pregnant and then said it never happened because she was pregnant."

Investigators told Shortey they found condoms in his bag, and sexual explict messages the two had exchanged. Still the former state senator wasn't giving in.

Shortey: "I'm telling you that's not me."

Detective: "That's clearly you, Ralph. That's a lie. You're lying to us right now."

Shortey's sentencing date has not been set yet, and he will remain in federal custody at the Grady County jail.

He faces minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.