Man Struck By Vehicle In NW OKC

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
A man was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in NW Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in NW Oklahoma City.

According to police, dispatch received calls of a drunk man at NW 63rd and Penn. Ave. around 9:00 p.m. As officers were responding to the area, they received another call claiming that that same man had been struck by a vehicle at NW 59th and Penn.

Police say he was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition, but he was responsive. His name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene to talk to police.

