The Latest: State senator wins Oklahoma City mayor's race

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on elections conducted Tuesday in Oklahoma (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

Republican state Sen. David Holt has won a three-way race to become mayor of Oklahoma City.

Holt received 79 percent of the vote in Tuesday's non-partisan primary election to defeat Democrat Randall Smith and independent Taylor Neighbors in the race to replace Mayor Mick Cornett, Oklahoma City's longest-serving mayor.

Cornett, a past president of the United States Conference of Mayors who has served as mayor since 2004, is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

The 38-year-old Holt, an attorney and Cornett's former chief of staff, will be sworn into a four-year term as mayor in April. He has represented parts of northwest Oklahoma City in the state Senate since 2010.

The mayor is one of nine members of the Oklahoma City Council. Oklahoma City's mayor is paid $24,000 a year.

8:25 p.m.

A Republican state representative has been elected to a state Senate vacancy to represent a northwestern Oklahoma district.

GOP state Rep. Casey Murdock of Felt received 68 percent of the vote Tuesday to defeat Democratic businesswoman Amber Jensen of Woodward in a general election for Senate District 27 in northwestern Oklahoma and the far western Panhandle.

In a primary election in December, Murdock defeated five other candidates for the GOP nomination. Jensen was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

The seat was left vacant by the September resignation of Republican Sen. Bryce Marlatt of Woodward. Marlatt stepped down amid allegations that he had grabbed an Uber driver's head and kissed her neck and shoulder after being picked up from an Oklahoma City restaurant. Marlatt has pleaded not guilty to sexual battery.

