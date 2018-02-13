MWC Assistant Fire Chief Passes Away - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

MWC Assistant Fire Chief Passes Away

According to the Midwest City Fire Department, Assistant Chief Reese Morrison collapsed at his son's baseball game around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

The Midwest City Assistant Fire Chief has passed away.

According to the Midwest City Fire Department, Assistant Chief Reese Morrison collapsed at his son’s baseball game around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to a local hospital where he never regained consciousness.

“Please keep the Morrison family and his Fire Service family in your thoughts and prayers throughout the coming days,” said MWC Major David Richardson.

Chief Morrison served with MWC Fire Department for over 21 years. 

The cause of Morrison’s death has not been released.

