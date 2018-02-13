Sexual assault reports against Wynn filed with Vegas police

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficits

A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national park

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two men just a couple of miles from Tuesday's Mardi Gras activities.

Two women have come forward saying casino mogul Steve Wynn sexually assaulted them in the 1970s.

New Hampshire restaurants would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children's meals under a bill before a House committee.

Mardi Gras produces a huge amount of garbage in addition to days of fun and parties.

Last year's Phoenix court victory has been followed by a more responsive attitude by the FAA as it continues to roll out the air traffic modernization plan known as "NextGen" around the United States.

Opponents of President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have held boisterous rallies before public meetings held by the federal government on the topic.

After nearly a decade of being all but invisible, inflation _ or the fear of it _ is back.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Two more sexual misconduct allegations were leveled against embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn on Tuesday, when police in Las Vegas revealed they recently received two reports from women saying the billionaire sexually assaulted them in the 1970s.

This was the first admission from police in Las Vegas about reports filed against Wynn since sexual misconduct allegations against him were revealed last month.

One woman reported Wynn assaulted her in Las Vegas and the other said she was assaulted in Chicago, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. The Las Vegas case will not be investigated because the statute of limitations in Nevada is 20 years.

The victim of that alleged assault contacted the department from St. Louis on Jan. 29, three days after the Wall Street Journal reported that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

The other, filed in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, is being forwarded to the Chicago Police Department.

Details of exactly what transpired during the alleged assaults was not disclosed.

The billionaire has vehemently denied the allegations, which he attributes to a campaign led by his ex-wife.

"In the last couple of weeks, I have found myself the focus of an avalanche of negative publicity," Wynn said in the written statement that announced his resignation last week as chairman and CEO at Wynn Resorts. "As I have reflected upon the environment this has created - one in which a rush to judgment takes precedence over everything else, including the facts - I have reached the conclusion I cannot continue to be effective in my current roles."

Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver on Tuesday said the company does not have a comment on the reports filed by the women "because this involved a company before the establishment of Wynn Resorts."

Wynn is facing scrutiny by gambling regulators in Nevada and Massachusetts, where the company is building a roughly $2.4 billion casino just outside Boston. Regulators in Macau, the Chinese enclave where the company operates two casinos, are also inquiring about the allegations.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Monday set up an online form that allows people to report information on any of its active investigations. The reporting system was set up after the agency received numerous calls regarding the investigation against Wynn.

Wynn Resorts has also created a committee to investigate the allegations. On Monday, the group announced it was expanded its scope to review the company's internal policies and procedures to ensure a "safe and respectful workplace for all employees."

