Elderly Metro Woman Gets Valentine’s Day Surprise

On Tuesday morning Sharla Lunday with Visiting Angels, surprised Sally Arline with a huge bouquet of flowers.

On Valentine’s Day, we celebrate love. But for those who have recently lost a loved one, the holiday isn't always that rosy. So, a group of local angels is stepping in this year.

Sally Arline's husband would always bring her flowers and a well thought out card for Valentine’s Day.

“For me, it was the way he did it, it was great,” Sally reminisced.

They were married for 42 years.

“He had the bluest eyes and he was so handsome when I met him,” she recalled. “Yep! Had to beat the girls off!”

But a year ago from this past November, he passed away. Around the same time, she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

“You have hope, you have hope,” she shrugged.

It's that attitude that has got her through a rough couple of years.

“Three years ago, I lost my oldest son to cancer.”

Her two remaining siblings also passed away this year and just recently, she learned her cancer has spread to her brain.

“I know it’s inevitable, so let the Lord do his work.”

And she's doing the Lord's work, making cakes for those in nursing homes and casseroles for the homebound.

It's a big reason why her caregiver Visiting Angels picked her for an extra special Valentine’s Day surprise.

“I knew Sally’s story and the fact that she’d been through so much in the last year and a half, and when I met her just to see how upbeat she is, how much she does for other people,” said Lunday.

Research shows depression in seniors slips away after getting flowers. Although, depression doesn't seem to be a problem for Sally.

“I’m blessed, I’m happy.”

Her radiation treatments wrapped up Monday. And at 83 years old, everyday could be Valentine’s Day.

“Love, that’s what we’re here for.”