Elderly Metro Woman Gets Valentine’s Day Surprise - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Elderly Metro Woman Gets Valentine’s Day Surprise

Posted: Updated:
On Tuesday morning Sharla Lunday with Visiting Angels, surprised Sally Arline with a huge bouquet of flowers. On Tuesday morning Sharla Lunday with Visiting Angels, surprised Sally Arline with a huge bouquet of flowers.
MOORE, Oklahoma -

On Valentine’s Day, we celebrate love. But for those who have recently lost a loved one, the holiday isn't always that rosy. So, a group of local angels is stepping in this year.

On Tuesday morning Sharla Lunday with Visiting Angels, surprised Sally Arline with a huge bouquet of flowers.

Sally Arline's husband would always bring her flowers and a well thought out card for Valentine’s Day.

“For me, it was the way he did it, it was great,” Sally reminisced.  

They were married for 42 years.

“He had the bluest eyes and he was so handsome when I met him,” she recalled. “Yep! Had to beat the girls off!”

But a year ago from this past November, he passed away.  Around the same time, she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

“You have hope, you have hope,” she shrugged.

It's that attitude that has got her through a rough couple of years.

“Three years ago, I lost my oldest son to cancer.”

Her two remaining siblings also passed away this year and just recently, she learned her cancer has spread to her brain.

“I know it’s inevitable, so let the Lord do his work.”

And she's doing the Lord's work, making cakes for those in nursing homes and casseroles for the homebound.  

It's a big reason why her caregiver Visiting Angels picked her for an extra special Valentine’s Day surprise.

“I knew Sally’s story and the fact that she’d been through so much in the last year and a half, and when I met her just to see how upbeat she is, how much she does for other people,” said Lunday.

Research shows depression in seniors slips away after getting flowers. Although, depression doesn't seem to be a problem for Sally.

“I’m blessed, I’m happy.”

Her radiation treatments wrapped up Monday. And at 83 years old, everyday could be Valentine’s Day.

“Love, that’s what we’re here for.”

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.