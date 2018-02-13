Big Cuts Expected After 'Step Up' Oklahoma Plan Fails

A budget plan that would have included teacher raises and the highest tax increase in the state’s history failed late Monday night, leaving the legislature with two budget holes to fill and no money to do it.More >>
A budget plan that would have included teacher raises and the highest tax increase in the state’s history failed late Monday night, leaving the legislature with two budget holes to fill and no money to do it.More >>
This was the first week of the regular legislative session, and state lawmakers wasted no time getting to work.More >>
This was the first week of the regular legislative session, and state lawmakers wasted no time getting to work.More >>
On Saturday, about 100 people will get together to fight against the flu in Guthrie.More >>
On Saturday, about 100 people will get together to fight against the flu in Guthrie.More >>
Teachers said one of the saddest things about the failed raise is that, at this point, students are aware and worry they won't have any good teachers left if something isn't done.More >>
Teachers said one of the saddest things about the failed raise is that, at this point, students are aware and worry they won't have any good teachers left if something isn't done.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.