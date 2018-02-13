The Latest: Sheriff: 2 separate rescues on Oregon mountain

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Lettuce lizard; Dog and pony show

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Lettuce lizard; Dog and pony show

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficits

A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national park

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

Lawyers for a New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot are appearing before a judge to request that she remain anonymous.

Powerball winner who demands anonymity to get money

An expert says investigators are likely to pay special attention to the type of helicopter that crashed in the Grand Canyon, killing three British tourists.

Flurry of Grand Canyon copter tours may be factor in crash

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with.

Gates turns attention toward poverty, growing inequity in US

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is rejecting a Republican-drawn map of Pennsylvania's congressional districts to replace the GOP-drawn map struck down in a gerrymandering case.

A scientist is charged with beating her husband, a University of Connecticut doctor, to death, and the body may have been left inside their home for months.

Slain doctor's body may have been in home for months

Rescuers are trying to reach a climber who fell on Oregon's Mount Hood and 7 others who are stranded.

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

A long-running dispute over a Southern California county's plans to shut down a massive homeless encampment faces a key day in court.

Robert Indiana's "LOVE" sculpture is returning to its home Tuesday in Philadelphia after undergoing a year of repairs.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Latest on rescue at Oregon's Mount Hood (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says crews are dealing with two separate rescue operations on Oregon's Mount Hood.

In one, a climber fell several hundred feet from a spot near the summit of Oregon's tallest mountain. Other climbers are providing aid as rescuers try to reach the scene.

Separately, a party of four climbers is stranded and one of them is injured.

The sheriff's office says rescuers are working "feverishly" to reach the climbers.

___

12:10 p.m.

Officials say one person fell Tuesday on Oregon's Mount Hood and seven people are stranded.

Russell Gubele of Mountain Wave Search and Rescue said Tuesday that he is unable to release information about the climber's condition. He says it's unclear how far the climber fell, with reports varying from several hundred feet to 1,000 feet (304 meters).

The climbers were on the Hogsback area near the summit of the 11,240-foot (3.4 kilometers) mountain about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Portland.

Mount Hood is Oregon's tallest peak and attracts more than 10,000 climbers a year. The peak is notorious for loose rocks in warm weather, and the sun has been out this week.

_____

11:35 a.m.

Authorities say a rescue effort is underway for a climber who fell on Mount Hood.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that other climbers might be stranded.

No other details were immediately available.

Mount Hood is Oregon's tallest peak and attracts more than 10,000 climbers a year. The peak is notorious for loose rocks in warm weather, and the sun has been out this week.

