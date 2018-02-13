The Latest: Oklahoma teachers want lawmakers to keep working

By The Associated Press



OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on failure of a revenue-raising bill that includes a $5,000 teacher pay raise (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The head of Oklahoma's largest teacher's organization says she is disappointed in the failure of a revenue-raising bill that included a $5,000 teacher pay raise and believes state lawmakers should keep trying.

Alicia Priest, president of Oklahoma Education Association, said Tuesday the organization's nearly 40,000 members expect state lawmakers to put aside partisan politics and gamesmanship that she says prevented passage of the measure.

The Oklahoma House voted 63-35 on the bill late Monday, 13 votes short of the three-quarters majority needed to pass money-raising measures.

The bill would have raise $581 million when fully implemented, including tax hikes on tobacco, motor fuel and energy production. It also would have given teachers their first pay raise in 10 years.

Priest says lawmakers must raise new revenue for Oklahoma's students to succeed.

1:50 p.m.

A Republican leader in the Oklahoma House says budget cuts of up to $100 million are likely following the failure of legislation to pay for a $5,000 teacher raise and fund government services.

Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols said Tuesday officials will use available funds to balance this year's budget after the House late Monday voted 63-35 on the bill, 13 votes short of the three-quarters majority needed to pass a money-raising measure.

Echols says additional budget cuts to state agencies are likely in the final three months of the fiscal year that ends on June 30.

Gov. Mary Fallin's press secretary, Michael McNutt, says the bill was the only revenue measure under consideration and the governor's office will focus on finalizing a balanced budget for the current fiscal year.

6:20 a.m.

The Oklahoma House has defeated legislation to fund a $5,000 teacher pay raise and provide additional revenue for health care and other core government services.

Lawmakers voted 63-35 on the bill late Monday, falling 13 votes short of the three-quarters majority needed to pass a revenue-raising measure.

The measure would raise $581 million if fully implemented, including tax hikes on tobacco, motor fuel and energy production. It would also give teachers their first pay raise in 10 years.

Supporters, including many Republicans, say passage would lift the state from 49th to 34th nationally in teacher pay. But Democrats said after the vote that the proposal would have disproportionately raised taxes on low- and middle-income Oklahomans.

