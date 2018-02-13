Oklahoma Aims To Blemish Texas Tech's Spotless Home Record

The Sooners look to snap a three-game losing streak tonight on the road against seventh-ranked Texas Tech. OU won the first meeting 75-65 in Norman but the Red Raiders are 15-0 at home.

Freshman guard Trae Young leads the country in both scoring (29.5) and assists (9.4). Young was born in Lubbock, where his father, Rayford Young, spent four seasons playing for the Red Raiders (1996-2000). Rayford and Trae are the only father-son pair to both play men’s basketball in the Big 12 since the league began in 1996-97.

Senior forward Khadeem Lattin is one block shy of tying OU legend Al Beal for the most blocked shots in a career at Oklahoma. Through 122 career games, Lattin has swatted 229 shots - the second most in program history and eighth most in Big 12 history. OU’s only senior, Lattin averages 3.1 blocks per game against Texas Tech during his career and has swatted seven Red Raider shots in the first meeting of the season. His 2.3 blocks per game this season rank third in the Big 12.

Tonight’s game is a sellout in Lubbock and the fans have planned to white out the arena.

Texas Tech (21-4, 9-3) is in sole possession of first place in the Big 12 standings - one game ahead of 13-time regular season champion Kansas. The Sooners (16-8, 6-6) are in a fourth-place tie with Kansas State on the Big 12 leaderboard.