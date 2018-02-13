Oklahoma Finance Secretary Accused Of Choking Now-Ex-Wife - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Finance Secretary Accused Of Choking Now-Ex-Wife

By Associated Press
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say the now-ex-wife of one of the Oklahoma governor's top aides accused him of choking her years ago, but no charges were filed.

Tulsa police tell The Frontier officers responded to a domestic violence call from Preston Doerflinger's wife in 2012.  Doerflinger is Oklahoma's finance secretary and interim commissioner of the state health department.

Doerflinger didn't respond to requests for comment from The Frontier.

Tulsa police spokesman Shane Tuell read from a police report but didn't supply The Frontier with a copy. Tuell said the case was assigned to the department's family violence unit but it was closed and not forwarded to prosecutors.

In another brush with the law, Doerflinger's driver's license was revoked after he pleaded no contest in 2015 to driving while under the influence of alcohol.

