Oklahoma Woman Facing Rape Charges Resigns As Teacher

An Oklahoma woman accused of raping one of her four foster children has resigned from a junior high school.

Pryor Public Schools Superintendent Don Raleigh tells The Miami News-Record that 34-year-old Stephanie Cowan was suspended and subsequently resigned as a Pryor junior high school science teacher following second-degree rape charges.

An arrest affidavit alleges Cowan admitted to having sexual contact with a 15-year-old foster child on four separate occasions since he was placed in her care Oct. 31.

A spokesman for the Department of Human Services says all of the foster children placed with Cowan and her husband have been removed and placed in a safe home.

Cowan was charged Jan. 24 in Mayes County District Court and is scheduled to return to court in March. She's currently free on $30,000 bail.