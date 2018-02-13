Oklahoma Woman Facing Rape Charges Resigns As Teacher - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Woman Facing Rape Charges Resigns As Teacher

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Stephanie Cowan was suspended and subsequently resigned as a Pryor junior high school science teacher following second-degree rape charges. Stephanie Cowan was suspended and subsequently resigned as a Pryor junior high school science teacher following second-degree rape charges.
PRYOR CREEK, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma woman accused of raping one of her four foster children has resigned from a junior high school.

Pryor Public Schools Superintendent Don Raleigh tells The Miami News-Record that 34-year-old Stephanie Cowan was suspended and subsequently resigned as a Pryor junior high school science teacher following second-degree rape charges.

An arrest affidavit alleges Cowan admitted to having sexual contact with a 15-year-old foster child on four separate occasions since he was placed in her care Oct. 31.

A spokesman for the Department of Human Services says all of the foster children placed with Cowan and her husband have been removed and placed in a safe home.

Cowan was charged Jan. 24 in Mayes County District Court and is scheduled to return to court in March. She's currently free on $30,000 bail.

