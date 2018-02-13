Slain doctor's body may have been in home for months

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficits

A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national park

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

Lawyers for a New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot are appearing before a judge to request that she remain anonymous.

An expert says investigators are likely to pay special attention to the type of helicopter that crashed in the Grand Canyon, killing three British tourists.

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is rejecting a Republican-drawn map of Pennsylvania's congressional districts to replace the GOP-drawn map struck down in a gerrymandering case.

A scientist is charged with beating her husband, a University of Connecticut doctor, to death, and the body may have been left inside their home for months.

Slain doctor's body may have been in home for months

Rescuers are trying to reach a climber who fell on Oregon's Mount Hood and 7 others who are stranded.

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

Robert Indiana's "LOVE" sculpture is returning to its home Tuesday in Philadelphia after undergoing a year of repairs.

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) - A University of Connecticut scientist was arraigned Tuesday on charges that she murdered her husband, a UConn doctor whose body may have been left inside their home since June.

Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi, 70, declined comment as she entered Bristol Superior court for the hearing on a murder charge in the beating death of 84-year-old Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi. He was a professor of laboratory science and pathology at UConn Health, and she worked with him.

The arrest warrant has been sealed. The Hartford Courant reported that Bigazzi's body was wrapped up inside the Burlington home when police conducted a welfare check on Feb. 5. They went to the home after colleagues at the school expressed concern over Bigazzi's long absence.

The medical examiner said the doctor died of blunt trauma to the head. Court documents indicate police believe his death may have occurred as early as June 13.

Kosuda-Bigazzi is free on home confinement after agreeing to wear a monitoring ankle bracelet and posting a $1.5 million bond.

Kosuda-Bigazzi was the pathology professor's second wife. The Courant reported that investigators have asked Bigazzi's first wife for copies of alimony checks dating back to this summer to determine who wrote them.

"I don't know yet who signed the checks," Anna Bigazzi told the newspaper. "The state police asked me to request copies of the checks from the bank and I am waiting for them. I really haven't had any contact with my former husband in 40 years and I have no idea what is going on."

Pierluigi Bigazzi worked at UConn since 1975 and earned $200,000 last year, according to state records.

He and his wife had collaborated on more than a dozen journal articles, though some colleagues said they didn't realize that the two were married, according to the Courant.

Bigazzi last taught a course during the 2017 spring semester and was supposed to be working on projects that included updating the medical school's curriculum and academic instructional materials.

"This work can be accomplished from any location, and it was acceptable for him to work remotely," said Lauren Woods, a spokeswoman for the school. "This is why his absence from the campus would not have been noteworthy or cause for concern."

Staff at UConn Health attempted to contact Pierluigi Bigazzi about a routine administrative matter in January and contacted police when they had not heard back by February 5.

Woods said a UConn police officer conducted the welfare check and received no answer. He was then joined by a Burlington police officer and a state trooper and eventually made contact with Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi, who initially denied them entry to the house. Officers were later able to enter the home and found her husband's remains, Woods said.

The school said Kosuda-Bigazzi was employed by UConn Health from 1986 to 1998 as a science instructor and continued to volunteer at UConn Health assisting her husband.

She is due back in court on March 20.

