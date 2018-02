Police have released surveillance footage of a serial robbery suspect who struck for the fifth time.

The latest robbery occurred Tuesday morning at the Family Dollar store located near SE 29th Street and S. Durland Avenue.

Over the past month, authorities say the same man has robbed three other Family Dollar stores and one Dollar General store, all on the west side of the metro.

If you recognize the suspect, or have any information that could lead to an arrest, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.