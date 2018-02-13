Judge demands quick solutions to California homeless camp

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree withMore >>
Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree withMore >>
Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDSMore >>
Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDSMore >>
Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such traumaMore >>
Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such traumaMore >>
A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national parkMore >>
A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national parkMore >>
President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficitsMore >>
President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficitsMore >>
President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.More >>
President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.More >>
One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this yearMore >>
One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this yearMore >>
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyMore >>
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyMore >>
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyMore >>
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyMore >>
Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alikeMore >>
Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alikeMore >>