Judge demands quick solutions to California homeless camp

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficits

A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national park

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

Lawyers for a New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot are appearing before a judge to request that she remain anonymous.

An expert says investigators are likely to pay special attention to the type of helicopter that crashed in the Grand Canyon, killing three British tourists.

Flurry of Grand Canyon copter tours may be factor in crash

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is rejecting a Republican-drawn map of Pennsylvania's congressional districts to replace the GOP-drawn map struck down in a gerrymandering case.

A scientist is charged with beating her husband, a University of Connecticut doctor, to death, and the body may have been left inside their home for months.

Slain doctor's body may have been in home for months

Rescuers are trying to reach a climber who fell on Oregon's Mount Hood and 7 others who are stranded.

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

A long-running dispute over a Southern California county's plans to shut down a massive homeless encampment faces a key day in court.

Robert Indiana's "LOVE" sculpture is returning to its home Tuesday in Philadelphia after undergoing a year of repairs.

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A federal judge on Tuesday demanded that local government and activists find a way to help hundreds of homeless people camped along a California trail before he forces them to move from the site.

In an unconventional hearing, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter called on Orange County officials, veterans, women's advocates and others to step up and offer solutions for those living on a two-mile (3.2 kilometer) stretch of riverbed trail once popular with joggers and bikers that has been overrun by tents, trash and human waste.

Attorneys were given two hours to try to work out a possible solution. If they don't, Carter said he plans to barrel forward with a hearing that could last days and include a visit to the encampment.

Carter challenged those in his courtroom to come up with money and lodging after the county moved last month to shut down the encampment along the Santa Ana River.

He asked why temporary housing couldn't be built quickly, when he has seen villages built overnight with U.S. funding in Afghanistan.

"Where is the leadership to get this done in this county potentially? Where is the long-term solution here?" he asked.

The case is being watched by homeless advocates along the West Coast and elsewhere grappling with a rise in homelessness caused in part by soaring housing costs, rock-bottom vacancy rates and a roaring economy.

The ruling will only cover people living in the encampment near the stadium that hosts the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, but homeless advocates elsewhere might look to the case to make similar claims, experts said.

Orange County, home to 3.2 million people between Los Angeles and San Diego, started telling the homeless last month officials were closing the encampment of tents and tarps and offering to store belongings and help find shelter.

Homeless advocates sued and sought protection from the courts when they heard authorities were going to start citing or arresting people who refused to budge.

Carter temporarily blocked officials from making arrests.

During Tuesday's hearing, he peppered advocates and county workers with questions about programs, policies and budgets.

He said he believes Orange County has enough money to find a fix and should be spending it.

He also said a cluster of cities near the riverbed should help after pushing the homeless off their streets and sidewalks to the county-owned trail.

County Supervisor Andrew Do said officials have identified land in Santa Ana that might provide a space where tent-dwellers could be moved for the time being.

Since relocation efforts began, about 30 percent of tents have been moved, according to the county.

Workers collected more than 400 pounds (181 kilograms) of human waste and more than 2,200 syringes in a two-week period, according to court filings by county attorneys.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.